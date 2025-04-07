AP News Summary at 6:24 p.m. EDT

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump’s latest tariff threat

NEW YORK (AP) — US stocks careened after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his tariffs higher, despite a stunning display showing how much Wall Street wants him to do the opposite. The S&P 500 sank 0.2% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.1%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China.

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets shudder over how much pain economy can take

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering additional tariffs on China. The Republican president’s threat came Monday after Beijing retaliated against his announcement of tariffs last week. The back-and-forth raises new concerns about a global trade war as markets plummet. After sell-offs on the prior two days of trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.9%. Trump says other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S. for years and insists his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. Trump posted online that “GREATNESS will be the result!” The White House says Trump would veto a Senate bill that would mandate congressional approval for new tariffs.

Nations puzzle over how to respond to US trade war as global markets gyrate

BRUSSELS (AP) — The impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s blast of tariff hikes is reverberating across world markets as America’s trading partners puzzle over whether there is room for negotiating better deals. China struck a note of confidence even as markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled. South Korea and Pakistan say they’re planning to send officials to Washington to see what might be done to soften the impact. Malaysia’s Trade Minister said his country will seek this week to forge a united response among Southeast Asian nations to the sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Chief Justice Roberts pauses deadline for return of Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador

WASHINGTON (AP) — Chief Justice John Roberts has agreed to pause a midnight deadline for the Trump administration to return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to a notorious prison in El Salvador. The administration appealed to the Supreme Court Monday, arguing a judge overstepped by ordering the administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. The administration has previously acknowledged Abrego Garcia should not have been deported, but argued the government has no way to get him back. Officials have also cast him as an MS-13 gang member, though his lawyers say there is no evidence. They say he’s at serious risk in prison and the administration can bring him back.

Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Rivers rose and flooding worsened across the U.S. South and Midwest, threatening communities already waterlogged and badly damaged by days of heavy rain and storms that killed at least 23 people. From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas, while cities deployed sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, especially in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Some rivers that inundated towns rose to near-record levels and were expected to crest Monday. Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong winds and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

Trump says the US will hold direct talks with Iran as he insists Tehran can’t get nuclear weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says the U.S. is holding direct talks with Iran about its nuclear program. He also warns Tehran it would be in “great danger” if the talks aren’t successful. The president says the talks with Tehran will start Saturday. He insists that Tehran can’t get nuclear weapons. Trump made the comments to reporters after meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday. Trump said the talks would happen “at almost the highest level.” He announced plans for the surprise engagement as Netanyahu made a hastily arranged visit to the White House—his second in just over two months— to discuss the tariffs Trump has unleashed on countries around the world, Iran’s nuclear program and the Israel-Hamas war.

Colleges around the US say some international students’ visas are being revoked

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colleges around the country are reporting cases of international students suddenly learning their visas have been revoked. Visas can be canceled for a number of reasons, but college leaders say the government has been quietly terminating students’ legal residency status with little notice to students or schools. It marks a shift from past practice and leaves students vulnerable to detention and deportation. A growing list of colleges that have announced discovering students with revoked status recently includes Harvard, Stanford, Michigan, UCLA and Ohio State University.

The US has three measles-related deaths and hundreds of cases. Here’s what to know

Three people have died from measles-related illnesses in the U.S. since the highly contagious virus started ripping through West Texas in late January. The U.S. has more than doubled the total number of measles cases in 2024. Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas and Oklahoma all have active measles outbreaks. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

‘Little suns in the classroom’: Ukrainian city mourns children killed by Russian missile

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (AP) — Anger and outrage have gripped the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as it held funerals for some of the 20 people, including nine children, killed by a Russian missile that tore through apartment buildings and blasted a playground. More than 70 were injured in the attack last Friday evening on the town of Kryvyi Rih. The children were playing on swings and in a sandbox in a tree-lined park at the time. Bodies were strewn across the grass. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram that the townspeople are “not asking for pity” as Kryvyi Rih mourned on Monday but demand ”the world’s outrage.”

$2.8 billion NCAA settlement gets final hearing with seismic changes looming for college sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The final hearing for a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will impact every corner of college athletics included several athletes criticizing the sprawling plan for undervaluing them and leading to widespread confusion. U.S. District Judge Claudia Wilken already has granted preliminary approval of the settlement involving the NCAA and the nation’s five largest conferences and she gave no indication that anything has changed her mind. The changes would begin July 1, clearing the way for each school to share up to $20.5 million each with their athletes, but her final decision is not expected until later this month.

