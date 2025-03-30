AP News Summary at 5:40 a.m. EDT

Smell of death permeates Myanmar cities after quake kills over 1,600 and leaves countless buried

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — The smell of decaying bodies permeated the streets of Myanmar’s second-largest city on Sunday as people worked frantically by hand to clear rubble in the hope of finding someone still alive, two days after a massive earthquake struck that killed more than 1,600 people and left countless others buried. The 7.7 magnitude quake hit midday Friday with an epicenter near Mandalay, bringing down scores of buildings and damaging other infrastructure like the city’s airport. Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country in the midst of a civil war.

Medical supplies in great need as international assistance flows into Myanmar after earthquake

BANGKOK (AP) — Emergency aid has streamed into Southeast Asia in the two days since a massive earthquake struck Myanmar and Thailand. Relief efforts are focused on Myanmar, where the estimated death toll rose to 1,644 by Sunday afternoon. The relief effort for Myanmar already has included food, medicine and other vital supplies from national government and international agencies. But a report issued Saturday by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs says rescue efforts have been hampered by a severe shortage of medical supplies. Nations providing direct assistance and monetary support have included China, Russia, India, Malaysia and Ireland. The United Nations, International Red Cross and International Rescue Committee also are contributing.

‘Eid of sadness’: Palestinians in Gaza mark Muslim holiday with dwindling food and no end to war

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have little to celebrate as they begin marking a normally festive Muslim holiday with rapidly dwindling food supplies and no end in sight to the Israel-Hamas war. Many held prayers Sunday outside demolished mosques on the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the fasting month of Ramadan. It’s supposed to be a joyous occasion, when families gather for feasts and purchase new clothes for children — but most of Gaza’s 2 million Palestinians are just trying to survive. Medics say Israeli strikes overnight into Sunday killed at least 19 people, mostly women and children.

2 people killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on Kharkiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say two people were killed when Russian drones struck a military hospital, shopping center and apartment buildings in Kharkiv late Saturday. Regional Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said a 67-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman were killed. Ukraine’s General Staff condemned the attack on the military hospital, which included casualties among soldiers undergoing treatment. The Ukrainian Air Force reported Sunday intercepting 65 of 111 Russian drones. Meanwhile, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it shot down six Ukrainian drones.

Trump says military force not off the table for Greenland after Danish FM scolds his administration

NUUK, Greenland (AP) — The Danish foreign minister has scolded the Trump administration for its “tone” in criticizing Denmark and Greenland, saying his country is already investing more into Arctic security and remains open to more cooperation with the U.S. Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen’s remark posted on social media Saturday came after U.S. Vice President JD Vance’s visit to the strategic island to meet troops on Pituffik Space base. Later Saturday, though, President Donald Trump maintained an aggressive tone, telling NBC News that “I never take military force off the table” in regards to acquiring Greenland.

Trump says he won’t ‘fire people’ over Signal messages, reiterates support of national security team

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump is making his clearest commitment to not fire anyone over an embarrassing accidental leak of his administration’s plans for an airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen. In an interview Saturday with NBC News, Trump says he doesn’t “fire people because of fake news and because of witch hunts.” He also said that he had confidence in Mike Waltz, his national security adviser, and Pete Hegseth, his Pentagon chief. Waltz inadvertently added Jeffrey Goldberg, the editor of The Atlantic magazine, to a group text using the Signal encrypted messaging service where top officials were discussing plans to attack the Houthis. The internal exchange, later published by The Atlantic, has shocked the national security establishment.

Pope’s willingness to show his frailty provides an example to young and old alike

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ frailty was on full view as he left Rome’s Gemelli hospital after five weeks battling pneumonia that nearly killed him. He could barely lift his arms to bless the crowd last Sunday. His eyes were sunken, face bloated. And he visibly gasped for breath as he was wheeled back inside from the balcony. For many, the pope’s willingness to be seen in all his infirmity serves as an example to young and old alike that fragility is part of the human condition. S. Jay Olshansky, a gerontologist at the University of Illinois at Chicago, said his weakened physical state “is part of his life story. … I saw him as living his life.”

Protests against Elon Musk’s purge of US government swarm Tesla showrooms

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Crowds have protested billionaire Elon Musk’s purge of the U.S. government under President Donald Trump outside Tesla dealerships throughout the U.S. and in some cities in Europe. Saturday’s demonstrations are the latest attempt to dent the fortune of the world’s richest man. The protesters are trying to escalate a movement targeting Tesla dealerships and vehicles in opposition to Musk’s role as the head of the newly created Department of of Government Efficiency, where he has gained access to sensitive data and shuttered entire agencies as he attempts to slash government spending. Most of Musk’s estimated $340 billion fortune consists of his stock in the electric vehicle company.

At least 1 dead after plane crashes into home in Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say at least one person has died after a small plane traveling from Iowa to Minnesota crashed into a house in a Minneapolis suburb. A Brooklyn Park spokesperson says the dead person was aboard the plane. The residents of the home were not injured. But the house was destroyed. The Federal Aviation Administration says it is not yet known how many people were aboard the single-engine SOCATA TBM7 when it went down Saturday. The plane departed from the Des Moines International Airport. Its destination was to be the Anoka County-Blaine Airport in another Minneapolis suburb. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Scientists hope hungry weevils from Louisiana can tackle South Africa’s invasive water plants

HARTBEESPOORT, South Africa (AP) — South Africa is unleashing weevils imported from the United States in a bid to fight off the sprouting growth of Salvinia minima, an alien species of aquatic plant native to South America that is choking up dams and rivers. Scientists will release the weevils at sites across northern South Africa while also setting up breeding plants to increase their numbers. They hope the weevils and their larvae munch their way through the salvinia and damage it so it sinks. Researchers have warned that the invasive plant, which stops oxygen getting to the water and hurts ecosystems, is now threatening to invade neighboring countries like Zimbabwe, Botswana and Mozambique.

