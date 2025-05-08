AP News Summary at 3:26 p.m. EDT

A woman who called a Black child a slur has raised a backlash but also thousands of dollars

A video showing a Minnesota woman at a playground admitting to using a racist slur against a Black child has garnered millions of views. But what’s been equally appalling for some is that the Rochester woman has amassed $700,000 online for relocation expenses after saying she and her family have been harassed. The local NAACP, in turn, drew over $340,000 for a 5-year-old boy. The flurry of monetary contributions has reignited debates, such as whether racist language and attacks are becoming more permissible. Experts say this reaction is evidence of people being more open about racist beliefs and wanting to hit back at so-called cancel culture.

Robert Prevost, first pope from US in history of the Catholic Church, takes the name Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Robert Prevost has been elected the first pope from the United States in the history of the Catholic Church. The Chicago-born missionary took the name Leo XIV. In his first words as Pope Francis’ successor, he emphasized peace, dialogue and missionary evangelization. Prevost had been a leading candidate despite a long-standing taboo against a U.S. pope. But he’s also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop. He was elevated to the senior ranks of cardinals in January. The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers when his election was announced.

Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, overcame a taboo against a US pontiff

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Robert Prevost was brought to the Vatican in 2023 by Pope Francis as the powerful head of the office that vets bishop nominations, one of the most important jobs in the Catholic Church. On Thursday, he ascended to become Pope Leo XIV — the first American pontiff. Prevost, 69, had to overcome the taboo against a U.S. pope, given the geopolitical power already wielded by the United States in the secular sphere. The Chicago native is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop. Born in Chicago in 1955, Prevost joined the Order of St. Augustine in 1977.

New pope led Order of St. Augustine dedicated to the poor and service

Cardinal Robert Prevost, the first U.S. pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, previously led a Catholic religious order. Prevost, 69, who chose the name Pope Leo XIV, was formerly the prior general, or leader, of the Order of St. Augustine. The religious order was formed in the 13th century as a community of “mendicant” friars — dedicated to poverty, service and evangelization. The requirements and ethos of the order are traced to the fifth century St. Augustine of Hippo, one of the theological and devotional giants of early Christianity.

Trump keeps 10% tariffs on UK but cuts taxes on British autos, steel and aluminum with trade deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has agreed to cut tariffs on British autos, steel and aluminum in a planned trade deal. But the Republican on Thursday played down the possibility of other nations receiving similarly favorable terms on his import taxes, which are roiling the global economy. The announcement provides a political victory for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer and a degree of validation for Trump’s claims his turbulent approach on trade may be able to rebalance the global economy on his preferred terms. Terms of the deal have yet to be completed so it can be signed. Trump says the agreement would lead to more beef and ethanol exports to the U.K.

Trump asks Supreme Court to allow him to end humanitarian parole for 500,000 people from 4 countries

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is asking the Supreme Court to allow it to end humanitarian parole for hundreds of thousands of immigrants from four countries, setting them up for potential deportation. The emergency appeal filed Thursday asks the justices to halt a lower-court order keeping in place legal protections for more than 500,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The Republican administration argues the decision wrongly intrudes on the Department of Homeland Security’s authority. The order from U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani in Boston blocked the administration from putting an early end to the immigrants’ temporary legal status. Solicitor General John Sauer says the judge is wrong on the law.

India and Pakistan trade fire and accusations as fears of a wider military confrontation rise

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan said Indian drones killed two civilians and wounded four soldiers, as India accused its neighbor of attempting its own attack. India acknowledged Thursday that it targeted Pakistan’s air defense system, and Islamabad said it shot down several drones. India said it “neutralized” Pakistan’s attempts to hit military targets. It was not possible to verify all of the claims. The exchanges came a day after Pakistani officials said Indian missiles killed 31 civilians. New Delhi said it was retaliating after gunmen killed 26 people, mostly Hindu tourists, in India-controlled Kashmir last month.

White House proposes overhauling the outdated US air traffic control system in the wake of crashes

The Trump administration has proposed a multibillion-dollar overhaul of the U.S. air traffic control system in the wake of recent deadly plane crashes and technical failures that have put a spotlight on the outdated network. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy says the plan calls for six new air traffic control centers, along with technology and communications upgrades at all of the nation’s air traffic facilities over the next three years. How much it will all cost wasn’t immediately revealed. Officials want to add fiber, wireless and satellite technology at more than 4,600 locations, replace 600 radars and increase the number of airports with systems designed to reduce near misses on runways.

Eggs are less likely to crack when dropped on their side, according to science

NEW YORK (AP) — New experiments show eggs are less likely to crack when they fall on their side. It’s commonly thought that eggs are strongest at their ends because the arc-shaped bottom redirects the force of the impact and softens the blow. But when scientists ran simulations and dropped nearly 200 eggs horizontally and vertically from three short heights, eggs broke less when they landed on their side. Scientists discovered that the egg’s equator was more flexible and absorbed more of the energy of the fall before cracking. The new research was published Thursday in the journal Communications Physics.

Ex-model tearfully tells jury that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16

NEW YORK (AP) — A former model has testified that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her when she was 16 years old, calling it the most “horrifying thing I ever experienced” to that point. Kaja Sokola told jurors at Weinstein’s #MeToo retrial on Thursday that the onetime movie honcho put his hand inside her underwear and made her touch his genitals at a Manhattan apartment in 2002. Weinstein is not charged with any crime in connection with the alleged assault. Sokola is testifying because Weinstein is charged with forcing oral sex on her at a Manhattan hotel four years later. Weinstein has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and denies sexually assaulting anyone.

