AP News Summary at 3:25 p.m. EDT

Stocks quake after Trump threatens to escalate tariffs despite seeing how much Wall Street hates it

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are careening after President Donald Trump threatened to crank his tariffs higher, despite seeing how much markets want him to do the opposite. The S&P 500 sank 0.8% Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 563 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.8%. The Dow was earlier down as many as 1,700 points following even worse losses worldwide on worries that Trump’s tariffs could torpedo the global economy. It then surged to a gain after a rumor circulated that Trump may pause his tariffs. But the White House quickly called that fake news, and Trump then threatened to raise tariffs further on China. Treasury yields rose.

Trump threatens more tariffs on China as global markets plunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s considering additional tariffs on China. The Republican president’s threat came Monday after Beijing retaliated against his announcement of tariffs last week. The back-and-forth raises new concerns about a global trade war as markets plummet. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,200 points as trading began Monday morning. Trump says other countries have been taking advantage of the U.S. for years and insists his tariffs are necessary to rebalance global trade and rebuild domestic manufacturing. Trump posted online that “GREATNESS will be the result!” The White House says Trump would veto a Senate bill that would mandate congressional approval for new tariffs.

Nations puzzle over how to respond to US trade war as global markets gyrate

BRUSSELS (AP) — The impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s blast of tariff hikes is reverberating across world markets as America’s trading partners puzzle over whether there is room for negotiating better deals. China struck a note of confidence even as markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai tumbled. South Korea and Pakistan say they’re planning to send officials to Washington to see what might be done to soften the impact. Malaysia’s Trade Minister said his country will seek this week to forge a united response among Southeast Asian nations to the sweeping U.S. tariffs.

Swollen rivers are flooding towns in the US South after a prolonged deluge of rain

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Rivers rose and flooding worsened across the U.S. South and Midwest, threatening communities already waterlogged and badly damaged by days of heavy rain and storms that killed at least 20 people. From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas, while cities deployed sandbags to protect homes and businesses. Forecasters warned that flooding could persist for days, especially in Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Some rivers that inundated towns rose to near-record levels and were expected to crest Monday. Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong winds and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.

Trump and Netanyahu hold White House talks on tariffs, the war in Gaza and more

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is meeting with President Donald Trump in Washington, becoming the first foreign leader to visit Trump since he unleashed tariffs on countries around the world. Whether Netanyahu’s visit Monday succeeds in bringing down or eliminating Israel’s tariffs remains to be seen. But how the meeting plays out could set the stage for how other world leaders try to address the new tariffs. The two leaders also will discuss major geopolitical issues, including the war in Gaza and tensions with Iran. Shortly before their meeting, the White House announced Trump and Netanyahu’s plans to hold a joint news conference had been canceled. The two leaders were expected to make comments to reporters at the start of their scheduled Oval Office meeting.

The US has three measles-related deaths and hundreds of cases. Here’s what to know

Three people have died from measles-related illnesses in the U.S. since the highly contagious virus started ripping through West Texas in late January. The U.S. has more than doubled the total number of measles cases in 2024. Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas and Oklahoma all have active measles outbreaks. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

‘Little suns in the classroom’: Ukrainian city mourns children killed by Russian missile

KRYVYI RIH, Ukraine (AP) — Anger and outrage are gripping the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as it holds funerals for some of the 20 people, including nine children, killed by a Russian missile that tore through apartment buildings and blasted a playground. More than 70 were injured in the attack last Friday evening on Kryvyi Rih. The children were playing on swings and in a sandbox in a tree-lined park at the time. Bodies were strewn across the grass. “We are not asking for pity,” Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the city administration, wrote on Telegram as Kryvyi Rih mourned Monday. “We demand the world’s outrage.”

First Black Republican woman in Congress honored in Utah after her death from brain cancer

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Family and friends of former U.S. Rep. Mia Love gathered in Salt Lake City to honor her life and legacy after she died of brain cancer in March at age 49. Love was the first Black Republican woman elected to Congress. The former lawmaker from Utah had undergone treatment for an aggressive brain tumor called glioblastoma. She died at her home in Saratoga Springs, Utah, weeks after her daughter announced she was no longer responding to treatment. Hundreds of mourners attended Monday’s service. During the service, Love’s children read a Deseret News op-ed their mother recently wrote in which she shared her enduring wish for the nation to become less divisive.

American YouTuber who left a Diet Coke can for a reclusive tribe on an island is arrested in India

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian police have arrested a 24-year-old American Youtuber who visited an off-limits island in the Indian ocean to try to establish contact with an isolated tribe known for attacking intruders. Mykhailo Viktorovych Polyakov, a resident of Arizona, was arrested on March 31, two days after he set foot on the restricted territory of North Sentinel Island, part of India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands. He left an offering of a Diet Coke can and a coconut in an attempt to meet people from the reclusive Sentinelese tribe, who have has been isolated from the rest of the world for thousands of years.

Hearing begins for $2.8 billion NCAA settlement, could lock in seismic changes for college sports

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — A federal judge has opened the final hearing for a landmark $2.8 billion settlement that will impact every corner of college athletics by saying she will not be granting formal approval on Monday. The settlement calls for paying more than $2.7 billion in damages to athletes who say the NCAA and five biggest conferences prevented them from earning money off their celebrity status. It also would clear the way for each schools to begin sharing up to $20.5 million with their athletes.

