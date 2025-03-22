AP News Summary at 12:29 a.m. EDT

London’s Heathrow slowly resumes flights after a fire cut power to Europe’s busiest airport

LONDON (AP) — A fire at an electrical substation knocked out power to Heathrow Airport for most of Friday, forcing Europe’s busiest hub to shut down for roughly 18 hours, causing widespread cancellations and rerouting headaches, and stranding roughly 200,000 passengers. The blaze started just before midnight on Thursday at a substation about 2 miles from the airport and took firefighters around seven hours to bring under control. Authorities say they found no evidence that it was suspicious. The fire affected at least 1,350 flights to and from the airport and the impact is expected to last days. After power was restored, arrivals and departures resumed at the airport.

Israeli forces push deeper into Gaza and destroy its only cancer hospital

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces have destroyed Gaza’s only specialized cancer hospital as ground forces advance deeper into the Gaza Strip. Defense Minister Israel Katz said Friday that operations would continue “with increasing intensity” until Hamas releases its remaining hostages. The hospital in central Gaza had long been inaccessible to Palestinian patients and doctors. The Israeli military said it destroyed the hospital in a strike Friday because it was being used by Hamas militants. The Turkish government, which helped build the hospital, accused Israel of targeting medical facilities in an effort to render Gaza uninhabitable.

Under threat from Trump, Columbia University agrees to policy changes

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University agreed to implement a host of policy changes, including overhauling its rules for protests and conducting an immediate review of its Middle Eastern studies department. The announcement Friday came one week after the Trump administration presented the Ivy League school with a list of demands to continue receiving federal funding. That ultimatum was widely seen in academia as a stunning attack on academic freedom. In a letter, the university’s interim president vowed to appoint a senior vice provost to review the Middle East studies department and to ban the wearing of face masks to conceal one’s identity on campus.

A federal lawsuit says the Trump administration has unlawfully shuttered the Voice of America

A lawsuit filed by Voice of America reporters, some unions and a press freedom group charged the Trump administration with unlawfully shutting down the news outlet. They said the demise of the agency, which has beamed news into countries around the world for decades, would be a boon to authoritarian regimes that back censorship. The administration, working largely through representative Kari Lake, has described the outlet as filled with “rot” that needs to be stripped to the core. Republicans have long complained that the agency, ordered by Congress to report news objectively, is instead dominated by liberal propaganda.

Trump acknowledges concerns over Musk’s business interests and says he shouldn’t get war plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says war plans should not be shared with his adviser Elon Musk because of his business interests. It’s a rare suggestion the billionaire entrepreneur’s expansive role in the Trump administration will face limits. The Republican president made the comments Friday during an Oval Office meeting on developing a new fighter jet, rejecting reports Musk would be briefed on how the U.S. would fight a hypothetical war with China. Trump says Musk has businesses in China and “would be susceptible, perhaps, to that.” Musk’s businesses include Tesla, an electric-vehicle manufacturer trying to expand in China. Trump says Musk visited the Pentagon earlier to discuss reducing costs.

Russian drones strike Ukrainian city of Odesa, underlining challenges for even limited truce

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian drones have pummeled the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa, injuring three people and sparking fires. The attack late on Thursday night underlined Moscow’s intention to pursue aerial attacks even as it agreed to temporarily halt strikes on energy facilities. The head of the Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, said the city suffered “local emergency power outages” in three of its districts, an indication that the energy infrastructure of the city could have been damaged. Ukraine and Russia agreed in principle Wednesday to a limited ceasefire after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with the countries’ leaders this week. But it remained unclear what possible targets would be off limits to attack.

Homeland Security revokes temporary status for 532,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans

MIAMI (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it will revoke legal protections for hundreds of thousands of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans, setting them up for potential deportation in about a month. The order applies to about 532,000 people from the four countries who came to the United States since October 2022. They arrived with financial sponsors and were given two-year permits to live and work in the U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem says they will lose their legal status on April 24, or 30 days after the publication of the notice in the Federal Register.

Trump has ordered the dismantling of the US Education Department. Here’s what that means

President Donald Trump’s order calling for the dismantling of the U.S. Education Department has complex implications. The Republican president has argued the federal office hasn’t improved student outcomes and is unnecessary in a country where states and local districts primarily control education from funding to hiring and curriculum. In the short term, students, teachers and parents likely won’t see much impact. Long term, it’s harder to predict. It depends how Education Secretary Linda McMahon distributes the mandated functions of the department to other parts of government, including the states.

States team up to defend green transportation projects targeted by Trump

CHICAGO (AP) — As President Donald Trump’s administration seeks to roll back funding for transit, walking and biking projects, some states are trying to advance them on their own. A seven-state group known as the Clean Rides Network gained momentum this year in its advocacy for environmentally friendly transportation projects that it says the federal government has abandoned. Lawmakers in Maryland, Illinois and Massachusetts have introduced proposals this session that would require major highway construction to be offset by other projects that reduce greenhouse emissions. Colorado and Minnesota enacted similar policies in past sessions.

George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76

George Foreman has died, his family says. The fearsome heavyweight who lost the “Rumble in the Jungle” to Muhammad Ali before authoring an inspiring second act as a 45-year-old champion and a successful businessman was 76. A native Texan, Foreman began his boxing career as an Olympic gold medalist who inspired fear as he climbed to the peak of the heavyweight division by stopping Joe Frazier in 1973. His formidable aura evaporated a year later when Ali pulled off one of the most audacious victories in boxing history in Zaire, baiting and taunting Foreman into losing his belt in one of the greatest fights ever staged.

