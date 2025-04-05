AP News Summary at 12:22 a.m. EDT

Markets plunge with S&P 500 down 6% and Dow down 2,200 after China retaliates against Trump tariffs

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s worst crisis since COVID slammed into a higher gear. The S&P 500 plummeted 6% Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 5.5% and the Nasdaq composite dropped 5.8%. The losses came after China matched President Donald Trump’s big raise in tariffs announced earlier this week. Not even a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market was enough to stop worries about the escalating trade war possibly causing a recession. The head of the Federal Reserve also warned about how tariffs can push up on inflation. The price of oil slid to its lowest level since 2021.

As stock market continues plummeting over tariffs, Trump spends the day at his golf course

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump says his trade policies will never change despite sending the global economy into a tailspin by announcing tariffs on foreign imports. He’s spending the weekend at his private clubs in Florida. He woke up on Friday morning at Mar-a-Lago and headed to his nearby golf course after writing on social media that this is a great time to get rich. He waved to supporters as he arrived. The Republican president is not expected to appear publicly, although he’s scheduled to attend a candlelit dinner for MAGA Inc., an allied political organization.

Think twice before bailing out of the stock market, financial advisers say

NEW YORK (AP) — The huge swings rocking Wall Street and the global economy may feel far from normal. But, for investing at least, drops of this size have happened often throughout history. Stomaching them is the price investors have had to pay in order to get the bigger returns that stocks can offer over other investments in the long term. Here’s a glimpse at what’s been behind the market’s wild moves and what experts are advising investors young and old to consider.

Senate up late voting on GOP tax breaks and spending cuts plan that’s central to Trump agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate is still plugging through a contentious overnight debate on a budget plan critical to Republican efforts to pass trillions of dollars in tax cuts and boost border security and defense spending. They’re trying to do so in what President Donald Trump calls “one big beautiful bill.” Voting kept going early Saturday on dozens of potential amendments in a routine called a vote-a-rama. Passage of the plan would pave the way for Republicans in coming months to muscle a tax cut bill through both chambers of Congress. Republicans are framing their work as preventing a tax increase for most American families. Democrats accused Republicans of laying the groundwork for increasing deficits and cutting key safety net programs.

Trump abruptly fires the 4-star general who headed the National Security Agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials and members of Congress say President Donald Trump has abruptly fired the director of the National Security Agency. The White House and the Pentagon have provided no reasons for the action. Officials say senior military leaders were informed Thursday of the firing of Air Force Gen. Tim Haugh, who also oversaw the Pentagon’s Cyber Command. The officials say they received no advance notice about the decision to remove a four-star general with a 33-year career in intelligence and cyber operations. The move has triggered sharp criticism from members of Congress and marks the latest dismissal of national security officials by the Republican president. It’s unclear who’s now in charge of the NSA and the Cyber Command.

‘Hands Off!’ protests against Trump and Musk are planned across the US

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opponents of President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk plan to rally across the U.S. to protest the administration’s actions on government downsizing, the economy, human rights and other issues. More than 1,200 “Hands Off!” demonstrations have been planned for Saturday by more than 150 groups. They include civil rights organizations, labor unions, LBGTQ+ advocates, veterans and fair-elections activists. The protests are planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C., state capitols and other locations in all 50 states. The White House has not returned a message seeking comment. Trump has promoted his policies as being in the best interest of the U.S.

Retirees keep their eyes on the economy as Trump’s tariffs roil financial markets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — With financial markets roiling as President Donald Trump unveiled his latest tariffs this week, the economy has been top of mind for many retirees. Seventy-seven-year-old Don Herneisen of Pennsylvania says retirees like him do not like uncertainty. Stock markets worldwide careened even lower Friday after China matched Trump’s big raise in tariffs in an escalating trade war. The sweeping new tariffs are also expected to increase prices for everyday items. Florida portfolio manager Chad NeSmith says he’s been fielding many calls from clients in recent days. He says retirees generally have a little bit less risk in their portfolios and bonds have been performing well in the volatility.

In the race to save lives after the Myanmar quake, US rescuers are notable by their absence

WASHINGTON (AP) — Day after day, Chinese rescue teams haul children and elderly people from collapsed buildings. Cameras beam the thanks of grateful survivors around the world. Russian medical teams show off field hospitals erected in a flash to tend the wounded. Notably absent from the aftermath of the 7.7-magnitude earthquake in the poor Southeast Asian nation Myanmar: the United States and its uniquely skilled, well-equipped and swift search-and-rescue teams and disaster-response crews. At least 15 Asian and Western government rescue teams have landed crews reaching hundreds of workers in size, alongside initial pledges of financial aid reaching tens of millions of dollars, as the death toll of the March 28 quake tops 3,000.

The US must return a Maryland man mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, a judge says

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to arrange for the return of a Maryland man to the United States after he was mistakenly deported to a notorious El Salvador prison. U.S. immigration officials admitted to erroneously expelling 29-year-old Kilmar Abrego Garcia last month. A 2019 court order barred him from being deported to his native El Salvador, where he faced persecution by local gangs. The White House has argued that he was an MS-13 gang member and shouldn’t be returned. Abrego Garcia’s attorneys have said there is no evidence he was in MS-13. The judge issued the order Friday in response to a request from the attorneys.

US has twice as many measles cases so far this year than in all of 2024

The U.S. now has more than doubled the total number of measles cases in 2024. Texas, New Mexico, Ohio, Kansas and Oklahoma all have active measles outbreaks. Two unvaccinated people have died from measles-related causes. Measles is caused by a highly contagious virus that’s airborne and spreads easily when an infected person breathes, sneezes or coughs. It is preventable through vaccines, and has been considered eliminated from the U.S. since 2000. Measles cases also have been reported in Alaska, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont and Washington.

