AP News Summary at 11:50 a.m. EDT

Trump on Capitol Hill implores divided Republicans to unify behind his big tax cuts bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has implored House Republicans on Capitol Hill to drop their fights over his big tax cuts bill. He spoke privately for at least an hour trying to unite House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing before planned votes this week. Trump was upbeat afterward, saying there was “unity.” But negotiations are slogging along. It’s not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed. With all Democrats opposed, the Republicans can handle only a few defections from their slim House majority.

Israeli strikes kill at least 85 in Gaza as Israel allows more aid into Palestinian territory

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel is pressing ahead with its new military offensive in Gaza despite mounting international criticism. The Israeli military launched airstrikes Tuesday that health officials said killed at least 85 Palestinians. Israeli officials said they also allowed in dozens more trucks carrying aid. It was not immediately clear whether the desperately needed supplies were reaching any of the over 2 million people in Gaza, which has been under an Israeli blockade for nearly three months. Experts have warned about the high risk of famine. Under pressure, Israel agreed this week to allow a minimal amount of aid into the Palestinian territory.

Iran’s supreme leader rejects US stance on uranium enrichment

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s supreme leader has pushed back against U.S. criticism of the country’s nuclear program. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Tuesday that Tehran won’t seek permission from anyone to enrich uranium and called American statements “nonsense.” Khamenei made the comments during a memorial for the late President Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash last year. Khamenei said that “no one in Iran is waiting for their permission” and that “the Islamic Republic has its own policies and direction.” His comments reflect Tehran’s growing frustration with the stalled nuclear discussions as well as the broader tensions that have defined U.S.-Iran relations in recent years.

Supreme Court allows Trump to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans who risk deportation

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing the Trump administration to strip legal protections from 350,000 Venezuelans, potentially exposing them to deportation. The court’s order Monday, with only one noted dissent, puts on hold a ruling from a federal judge in San Francisco that kept in place Temporary Protected Status for the Venezuelans that would have otherwise expired last month. The status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

Prosecutors charge McIver with pushing and grabbing agents while trying to stop mayor’s arrest

Federal prosecutors allege Democratic Rep. LaMonica McIver of New Jersey pushed and grabbed officers while attempting to block the arrest of the Newark mayor outside an immigration detention facility. In an eight-page complaint unsealed on Tuesday interim U.S. Attorney Alina Habba’s office says McIver was protesting the removal of Newark Mayor Ras Baraka from a congressional tour of the Delaney Hall detention center in Newark on May 9. McIver has denied wrongdoing and says prosecutors are distorting her actions.

With little progress after phone calls and talks, Ukraine’s allies hit Russia with new sanctions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv’s European allies have slapped new sanctions on Moscow, a day after a phone call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to produce a breakthrough on ending the 3-year-old war in Ukraine. German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said the European Union expects an unconditional and immediate ceasefire from Russia. Diplomatic efforts have produced little progress in halting the fighting, including Monday’s phone call between Trump and Putin, and Friday’s direct talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said “it is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation. We are working with partners to put pressure on the Russians to behave differently.”

Trump officials set new requirements for COVID vaccines in healthy adults and children

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials will no longer routinely approve annual COVID-19 shots for younger adults and children who are healthy. Companies that want to market their vaccines to those Americans will need to conduct large, new studies, the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday. It’s a major shift in FDA’s approach to updating vaccines that protect against the virus. It comes as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and his appointees continue to scrutinize the use of vaccines for a number of diseases. The FDA said Tuesday annual COVID shots will still be regularly approved for seniors and younger people with increased health risks from the virus.

A maintenance worker has been charged in connection with the New Orleans jail break

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have arrested an Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office maintenance worker in connection with the escape of 10 inmates. The office said in a statement Tuesday that Sterling Williams admitted he turned the water off in a cell before the men slipped away through a hole behind the toilet. Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson has said she believes the escape was an inside job and last week told reporters her agency had suspended three employees pending an investigation. The inmates escaped early Friday. Four of the fugitives have been apprehended and six remain at large.

Elon Musk says he’s committed to still be Tesla’s CEO in 5 years’ time

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years’ time. The question came as Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg. A moderator asked: “Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time?” Musk responded: “Yes.” Tesla has faced intense pressure as Musk worked with the U.S. administration of President Donald Trump as part of its Department of Government Efficiency effort, particularly amid its campaign of cuts across the U.S. federal government.

The NFL tush push ban proposal is back on the table at the spring owners meetings

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The fate of the tush push is up for discussion again. A vote is expected this week on the proposal by the Green Bay Packers to prohibit the play popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles. To pass the ban, 24 of the 32 teams must approve. Commissioner Roger Goodell said last month he believes owners will reach a consensus on the issue of competitive integrity and player safety. There will be a new topic as well when NFL owners gather in Minnesota. The league has proposed allowing players to participate in flag football when the sport debuts at the 2028 Olympics.

