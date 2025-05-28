AP News Summary at 10:14 a.m. EDT

1 killed, 48 wounded when crowd was fired upon at chaotic Gaza aid site, health officials say

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when a crowd was fired upon as people overran a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation. Crowds of Palestinians broke through the fences around the distribution site on Tuesday, and an Associated Press journalist heard Israeli tank and gun fire, and saw a military helicopter firing flares. Ajith Sunghay, head of the U.N. Human Rights Office for the Palestinian territories, had told reporters in Geneva earlier on Wednesday that 47 people were wounded, mostly by gunfire.

Wall Street holds steady as the countdown ticks toward Nvidia’s earnings report

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are holding steadier a day after leaping back within a few good days’ worth of gains from their all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 60 points, and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%. Abercrombie & Fitch soared after its profit and revenue beat analysts’ expectations, while Macy’s swung from a gain to a loss despite likewise delivering better results than expected. The market’s main event will come after trading ends for the day, when tech heavyweight Nvidia will report its latest results. Stocks were also mostly muted across Europe and Asia.

Germany’s Merz offers to help Ukraine develop its own long-range missiles to hit Russia

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has pledged to help Ukraine develop its own long-range missile systems that would be free of any Western-imposed limitations on their range and target options as the Kyiv government fights to repel Russia’s invasion. Some of the advanced weapon systems that Kyiv’s Western partners have supplied to Ukraine were subject to range and target restrictions. The limits have been a fraught political issue, stemming from fears that if the weapons struck Russia the Kremlin might retaliate against the country that provided them and suck NATO into Europe’s biggest conflict since World War II. Merz said in Berlin that under an intensified cooperation agreement Germany “will strive to equip the Ukrainian army” with upgraded domestic missile production.

French court sentences former surgeon to 20 years for raping 299 children

A 74-year-old former surgeon who raped hundreds of victims over a period spanning more than two decades has been sentenced to the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison by a French court. Joël Le Scouarnec was found guilty Friday of raping and sexually assaulting 299 children. Le Scouarnec is already serving a 15-year prison sentence, for a conviction in 2020 for the rape and sexual assault of four children including two nieces. The new trial in Brittany began in February and laid bare a pattern of abuse between 1989 and 2014. Most of the victims were unconscious or sedated hospital patients at the time of the assaults. The average age was 11. Among the victims were 158 boys and 141 girls.

UN nuclear watchdog chief says ‘jury is still out’ on Iran-US talks, but calls them a good sign

VIENNA (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog says that “the jury is still out” on negotiations between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. But Rafael Mariano Grossi described the continuing negotiations a good sign. Grossi is the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency. He made the comment on Wednesday to journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna. Grossi acknowledged one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo. He is the head of the IAEA’s safeguards arm.

Scripps National Spelling Bee guide: How to watch, who the notable spellers are, rules and prizes

OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The best young spellers in the English language are competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which celebrates its 100th anniversary this year. The first bee was held in 1925, when the Louisville Courier-Journal invited other newspapers to host spelling bees and send their champions to Washington. The bee is now held just outside the nation’s capital, at a convention center on the banks of the Potomac River in Oxon Hill, Maryland. This is the 97th bee; it was canceled from 1943 to 1945 because of World War II and again in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump set to pardon reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley of fraud and tax evasion convictions

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s planning to pardon TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, famous for “Chrisley Knows Best,” a reality show that followed their tight-knit family and extravagant lifestyle. The Chrisleys were convicted in 2022 of conspiring to defraud banks in the Atlanta area out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans by submitting false documents. They were also found guilty of tax evasion by hiding their earnings while showcasing a luxurious way of living that prosecutors said included luxury cars, designer clothes, real estate and travel. The move continues a pattern of Trump pardoning some high-profile friends, supporters, donors and former staffers.

Get ready for several years of killer heat, top weather forecasters warn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top weather agencies warn that the world should get ready for several years of even more record-breaking heat that pushes the globe to more deadly, fiery and uncomfortable extremes. Wednesday’s five-year forecast from the World Meteorological Organization and the U.K. Meteorological Office says there’s an 80% chance the world will break another annual temperature record in the next five years and it’s even more probable that the world will again exceed the international temperature threshold set 10 years ago. Scientists say that means more heat deaths, wildfires, nastier hurricanes, downpours and droughts.

Men face prison for human smuggling after an Indian family of 4 died on the US-Canada border

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two men face sentencing in Minnesota on human smuggling charges more than three years after a family of four from India froze to death while trying to cross into the U.S. along a remote stretch of the Canadian border in a blizzard. Federal prosecutors have recommended nearly 20 years for the alleged ringleader, Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, at his sentencing Wednesday. And they’re seeking nearly 11 years for the driver who was supposed to pick them up, Steve Anthony Shand. They’ll be sentenced at the federal courthouse in the northwestern Minnesota city of Fergus Falls, where they were tried and convicted on four counts apiece in November.

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to halt judge’s order on deportations to South Sudan

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is asking the Supreme Court to halt a judge’s order allowing migrants to challenge their deportations to South Sudan. The emergency appeal Tuesday came after a judge found the White House violated a court order with a deportation flight to the chaotic African nation carrying people from other countries who had been convicted of crimes in the U.S. Judge Brian E. Murphy in Boston found that the White House had “unquestionably” violated his earlier order that people must be given a chance to raise objections before being sent to another country that would put them in danger, even if they’ve otherwise exhausted their legal appeals.

