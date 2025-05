AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:59 a.m. EDT

Trump comes to the Capitol to try to persuade a divided GOP to unify around his big tax cuts bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has arrived on Capitol Hill to try to seal the deal on what he calls his “big, beautiful bill.” He will try to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing before planned votes this week. The president has implored GOP holdouts to “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE.” But negotiations are slogging along. It’s not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed. With all Democrats opposed, the Republicans can handle only a few defections from their slim House majority.

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits as potential Trump lawsuit settlement looms

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon says she’s quitting. It’s the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview. McMahon said in an email message to staff that it has become clear that she and the company do not agree on the path forward. McMahon has made clear she opposes settling with Trump, just like former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who announced his resignation last month. Trump is potentially in settlement talks with Paramount Global over his lawsuit claiming “60 Minutes” edited an interview with Kamala Harris to benefit her.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump looks to unite Republicans with visit to Capitol before key votes on tax cut bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will look to build momentum for his sweeping tax cut and immigration bill, meeting with House Republicans as they try to work out their differences. Trump will attend the GOP’s weekly conference meeting on Tuesday. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. Republicans can afford only a few defections to get the bill through the House, and differences remain. Some deficit hawks are insisting on quicker cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before giving their full support. Others are seeking a large increase in the state and local tax deduction.

Senate advances legislation to regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to move forward with legislation to regulate a form of cryptocurrency called stablecoins, two weeks after Democrats blocked the measure. Monday’s procedural vote keeps one of President Donald Trump’s top legislative priorities on track for passage and highlights the growing political strength of the cryptocurrency industry. Several Democrats reversed and voted to move forward with the legislation after negotiations with Republicans in recent days. The legislation would regulate how stablecoin issuers operate in the U.S. Senate Democrats blocked it earlier this month in part over concerns about how Trump and his family were benefiting from private crypto endeavors, including a newly launched stablecoin.

Home Depot’s revenue rises in first quarter as customers spend more tackling smaller projects

Home Depot’s revenue climbed in the first quarter as customers spent slightly more as they tackled smaller projects. Revenue rose to $39.86 billion from $36.42 billion a year earlier, beating the $39.3 billion that analysts polled by FactSet expected. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key gauge of a retailer’s health, edged down 0.3%. In the U.S., comparable store sales climbed 0.2%. Customer transactions rose 2.1% in the quarter. The amount shoppers spent climbed to $90.71 per average ticket from $90.68 in the prior-year period.

US stocks drift as S&P 500 flirts with its first drop in 7 days

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting as momentum slows for Wall Street after it rallied from a deep hole nearly all the way back to its all-time high set earlier this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% Tuesday and may be set for its first drop in seven days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 55 points, and the Nasdaq composite fell 0.5%. Treasury yields drifted higher in the bond market, while the value of the U.S. dollar was relatively stable against other currencies. Stock indexes abroad mostly rose following cuts to interest rates by central banks in China and in Australia.

New EU and UK sanctions target Russia’s shadow fleet of tankers illicitly transporting oil

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union and U.K. have imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, notably targeting almost scores of ships from the shadow fleet illicitly transporting oil to skirt Western restrictions imposed over the war on Ukraine. The 27-nation bloc targeted 189 ships in all, and imposed asset freezes and travel bans on several officials as well as a number of Russian companies. The measures were endorsed by EU foreign ministers in Brussels. Russia uses its “shadow fleet” of ships to to transport oil and gas, or to carry stolen Ukrainian grain. The EU has now targeted almost 350 of the ships in total. In parallel, the U.K. targeted the shadow fleet in a raft of 100 new sanctions.

On ‘World Bee Day,’ the bees did not seem bothered. They should be

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Tuesday was the eighth annual “World Bee Day.” Bees and other pollinators have been on the decline for years. Experts blame a combination of factors. They include insecticides, parasites, disease, climate change and lack of a diverse food supply. A significant part of the human diet comes from plants pollinated by bees. And not just honeybees but hundreds of species of lesser-known wild bees. Many of them are endangered. The U.N. General Assembly sponsored the first “World Bee Day” in 2018 to bring attention to the bees’ plight. Steps as small as planting a pollinator garden or buying raw honey from local farmers were encouraged.

President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House in April. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.