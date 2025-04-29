AP Business SummaryBrief at 9:42 p.m. EDT

US consumer confidence plummets to Covid-era low as trade war stokes anxiety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy slumped for the fifth straight month to the lowest level since the onset of COIVD-19 as worries about the impact of tariffs take a heavy toll on consumer expectations for future growth. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell 7.9 points in April to 86, its lowest reading since May 2020. The figures reflect a rapidly souring mood among consumers, most of whom expect prices to rise because of the widespread tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

‘Nowhere to turn’: Small businesses dependent on imports from China are feeling more desperate

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration raised tariffs on goods from China to 145% in early April. Since then, small business owners who depend on imports from China to survive have become increasingly desperate as they eye dwindling inventory and skyrocketing invoices. President Donald Trump seemed to back down somewhat last week when he said he expected the tariffs to come down “substantially.” But for small businesses that operate on razor-thin margins, the back and forth is causing massive upheaval. Some say they’re just months from going out of business.

US job openings fall to 7.2 million in March, the lowest level since September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings in the United States fell in March as President Donald Trump’s trade wars clouded the economic outlook. U.S. employers posted 7.2 million vacancies in March, down from 7.5 million in February and 8.1 million in March 2024. It was the fewest number of openings since September and below the 7.5 million that economists had forecast. Still, openings remain high by historical standards but have fallen steadily since peaking at 12.1 million in March 2022 when the economy was still bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Trump to offer automakers some relief on his 25% tariffs, after worries they could hurt US factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will sign executive orders Tuesday to relax some of his 25% tariffs on automobiles and auto parts. It’s a significant reversal as the import taxes threatened to hurt domestic manufacturers. Automakers and independent analyses have indicated that the tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide. Trump portrayed the changes as a bridge toward automakers moving more productions into the United States. A senior Commerce Department official says the administration will offer automakers that finish their vehicles domestically a 15% rebate this year, offsetting the cost of the tariffs. That rebate would be 10% the second year, giving automakers some time to relocate production of parts to the U.S.

GM recalls nearly 600,000 Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC cars due to engine failure risks

NEW YORK (AP) — General Motors is recalling nearly 600,000 vehicles across its Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands in the U.S. due to potential manufacturing defects that can cause engine failure. The recall covers certain Cadillac Escalades and Escalade ESVs; Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, Suburbans and Tahoes; as well as GMC Sierra 1500s, Yukons and Yukon XLs between model years 2021 and 2024. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, these engines may have connecting rod or crankshaft component problems. This can lead to engine damage, and potentially failure. Dealers will inspect affected vehicles — and repair or replace the engine if necessary with newer components, free of charge. The company estimates that just 3% of affected vehicles have the defect.

Starbucks says turnaround is on track, but quarterly earnings and sales fall short

Starbucks’ sales are on the upswing again, but the company says its turnaround effort is far from complete. The coffee giant said Tuesday that its quarterly revenue rose 2% to $8.76 billion in the January-March period. It was Starbucks’ first quarterly revenue increase in more than a year. Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company last fall, said the results show that the company’s efforts to simplify operations and improve service times are paying off. But the turnaround has been costly. Starbucks said its net income dropped 50% to $384 million in its fiscal second quarter. Adjusted earnings fell nearly 40% to 41 cents per share. That was lower than the 49-cent per share profit Wall Street forecast.

Japan’s Toyota starts collaborating with self-driving leader Waymo on autonomous cars

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s top automaker Toyota has announced a partnership with U.S. autonomous driving technology company Waymo. Wednesday’s move was somewhat anticipated, as the use of such technology speeds up around the world. Toyota has been aggressive about its intention to stay on top of such advances. Waymo, which started out as the Google Self-Driving Car Project in 2009, now offers fully autonomous ride-hailing services in San Francisco, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Austin, and is rolling them out in other U.S. cities. It also has a partnership with ride-hailing leader Uber. Toyota has built a city near Mount Fuji to test robotics, artificial intelligence and autonomous zero-emissions transportation.

House GOP wants to pump billions into Trump’s deportations and detentions as part of tax bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans in Congress are working to pump billions of dollars into President Donald Trump’s mass deportation and border security program. As part of their big tax bill, they’re proposing nearly 20,000 new officers, stark new fees starting at $1,000 on migrants seeking asylum and $46.5 billion for a long-sought border wall. Tuesday launched the first of back-to-back public hearings as House Republicans delve into the fine print of what Trump calls his “big, beautiful bill.” It’s focused on $5 trillion in tax breaks and up to $2 trillion in slashed domestic spending, but also pours some $350 billion to beef up the Pentagon and border security as the Trump administration says it’s running out of money for deportations.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Amazon is not planning to break out tariff costs online as White House attacks potential move

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is not planning to display added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite a report that sparked speculation the e-commerce giant would soon show the new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move. The Trump administration’s reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company. Amazon’s Haul service — a recently launched, low-cost storefront — “considered the idea” of listing import charges on certain products, according to company spokesperson Tim Doyle. But this was never approved.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.