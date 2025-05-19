AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:46 p.m. EDT

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits as potential Trump lawsuit settlement looms

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon says she’s quitting. It’s the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview. McMahon said in an email message to staff that it has become clear that she and the company do not agree on the path forward. McMahon has made clear she opposes settling with Trump, just like former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who announced his resignation last month. Trump is potentially in settlement talks with Paramount Global over his lawsuit claiming “60 Minutes” edited an interview with Kamala Harris to benefit her.

Stocks, bonds and the dollar drift after the latest downgrade to the US government’s credit rating

NEW YORK (AP) — After recovering from an initial jolt, U.S. stocks drifted through quiet trading following the latest reminder that the U.S government may be hurtling toward an unsustainable mountain of debt. The S&P 500 rose 0.1% Monday after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq was little changed. In the bond market, the 30-year Treasury yield briefly jumped above 5% before calming. The issues Moody’s cited in its downgrade are all well known among investors.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump’s big bill teeters as House conservatives demand more changes

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledges there is still work to do as Republicans struggle to push ahead with President Donald Trump’s big bill of tax breaks, spending cuts and border security funds. Republicans advanced the sprawling package from a key House committee during a rare Sunday night vote. But stark divisions remain. Conservatives are pushing for quicker cuts on Medicaid and green energy programs to help defray costs. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday it’s “absolutely essential” that Republicans unite and pass the bill. It all points to a difficult week ahead for Johnson, who is determined to push the package forward in a House vote ahead of his Memorial Day deadline.

The UK and the EU hail a new chapter as they sign fresh deals 5 years after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union have hailed a new chapter in their relationship. They have signed fresh agreements on defense cooperation and easing trade flows at their first formal summit since Brexit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deals will slash red tape, grow the British economy and reset relations with the 27-nation trade bloc. The EU is the U.K.’s largest trading partner. But the British government says the U.K. has seen a 21% drop in exports since Brexit because of more onerous paperwork and other non-tariff barriers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the talks a “historic moment” that benefits both sides.

Trump’s tariff onslaught casts shadow over European economy, even in best case scenario

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive has led European officials to cut their growth forecasts for this year and next, even in a best-case scenario in which the highest rates on most goods could be negotiated away. The forecast for this year for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was cut to 0.9% from the previous forecast in November of 1.3%, the European Union’s executive commission said Monday in its regular spring forecast. The forecast for 2026 was cut to 1.4% from 1.6%.

Despite economic concerns, Americans are set on getting away for Memorial Day weekend

DALLAS (AP) — Americans are expected to get away in record numbers over the long Memorial Day weekend even as economic and technical worries rattle the U.S. Auto club AAA predicts over 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles home between Thursday and Monday. The vast majority of them will be making road trips. Transportation data firm INRIX said drivers hitting the road on Thursday should leave before 12 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic. While airports should be busy on Friday, major U.S. airlines and lodging companies have noted slower bookings among both domestic customers and international visitors.

New Jersey Transit train engineers reach tentative deal to end strike that halted NYC routes

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Transit’s train engineers have reached a tentative deal to end their three-day strike that had halted service for some 100,000 daily riders, including routes to Newark airport and across the Hudson River to New York City. The transit system and the union confirmed a deal was reached Sunday and that trains would resume their regular schedules Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. A wage increase for engineers was the main sticking point in the state’s first transit strike in over 40 years. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called the deal “a very good outcome” at a news conference Sunday. He urged people to work from home Monday while the system gears up to resume regular service.

Trump, alongside the first lady, signs a bill to make posting ‘revenge porn’ a federal crime

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act into law. Trump signed the bill on Monday alongside his wife, Melania Trump, who helped usher the measure through Congress. The bill sets stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery online — what’s also known as “revenge porn.” Melania Trump used her first public appearance since resuming the role of first lady to travel to Capitol Hill in March to lobby House lawmakers to pass the bill and send it to the White House for her husband to sign into law.

