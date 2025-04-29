AP Business SummaryBrief at 4:44 p.m. EDT

US consumer confidence plummets to Covid-era low as trade war stokes anxiety

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans’ confidence in the economy slumped for the fifth straight month to the lowest level since the onset of COIVD-19 as worries about the impact of tariffs take a heavy toll on consumer expectations for future growth. The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell 7.9 points in April to 86, its lowest reading since May 2020. The figures reflect a rapidly souring mood among consumers, most of whom expect prices to rise because of the widespread tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

‘Nowhere to turn’: Small businesses dependent on imports from China are feeling more desperate

NEW YORK (AP) — The Trump administration raised tariffs on goods from China to 145% in early April. Since then, small business owners who depend on imports from China to survive have become increasingly desperate as they eye dwindling inventory and skyrocketing invoices. President Donald Trump seemed to back down somewhat last week when he said he expected the tariffs to come down “substantially.” But for small businesses that operate on razor-thin margins, the back and forth is causing massive upheaval. Some say they’re just months from going out of business.

US job openings fall to 7.2 million in March, the lowest level since September

WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings in the United States fell in March as President Donald Trump’s trade wars clouded the economic outlook. U.S. employers posted 7.2 million vacancies in March, down from 7.5 million in February and 8.1 million in March 2024. It was the fewest number of openings since September and below the 7.5 million that economists had forecast. Still, openings remain high by historical standards but have fallen steadily since peaking at 12.1 million in March 2022 when the economy was still bouncing back from COVID-19 lockdowns.

Trump to offer automakers some relief on his 25% tariffs, after worries they could hurt US factories

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says President Donald Trump will sign executive orders Tuesday to relax some of his 25% tariffs on autos and auto parts. It’s a significant reversal as the import taxes threatened to hurt domestic manufacturers. Automakers and independent analyses have indicated that the tariffs could raise prices, reduce sales and make U.S. production less competitive worldwide. Trump portrayed the changes as a bridge toward automakers moving more productions into the United States. A senior Commerce Department official says the administration will offer automakers that finish their vehicles domestically a 15% rebate this year, offsetting the cost of the tariffs. That rebate would be 10% the second year, giving automakers some time to relocate production of parts to the U.S.

Starbucks says turnaround is on track, but quarterly earnings and sales fall short

Starbucks’ sales are on the upswing again, but the company says its turnaround effort is far from complete. The coffee giant said Tuesday that its quarterly revenue rose 2% to $8.76 billion in the January-March period. It was Starbucks’ first quarterly revenue increase in more than a year. Starbucks Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol, who joined the company last fall, said the results show that the company’s efforts to simplify operations and improve service times are paying off. But the turnaround has been costly. Starbucks said its net income dropped 50% to $384 million in its fiscal second quarter. Adjusted earnings fell nearly 40% to 41 cents per share. That was lower than the 49-cent per share profit Wall Street forecast.

Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes and ‘revenge porn,’ passes. What is it?

The Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online, is heading to President Donald Trump’s signature after its bipartisan passage in congress. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House this week. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

Amazon is not planning to break out tariff costs online as White House attacks potential move

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is not planning to display added tariff costs next to product prices on its site — despite a report that sparked speculation the e-commerce giant would soon show the new import charges, as well as fiery comments from President Donald Trump’s White House denouncing such a move. The Trump administration’s reaction appeared to be based on a misinterpretation of internal plans being considered by Amazon, rather than a final decision made by the company. Amazon’s Haul service — a recently launched, low-cost storefront — “considered the idea” of listing import charges on certain products, according to company spokesperson Tim Doyle. But this was never approved.

Major companies face a difficult task in estimating the impact of tariffs on their business

NEW YORK (AP) — Executives at some of the world’s biggest companies are faced with the tricky task of explaining how President Donald Trump’s tariffs are impacting their business as they discuss the latest financial results. Some are making their best estimate based on what they know at the moment; others are pulling their outlooks altogether. The only certainty is that they’ll use a variation of the phrase “uncertain times” at least once as they speak with analysts. . Over the last few months, tariffs have been announced and in some cases withdrawn within days. That has left many companies unable to issue forecasts with any real level of confidence.

UPS to cut 20,000 jobs, close some facilities as it reduces amount of Amazon shipments it handles

UPS is looking to slash about 20,000 jobs and close more than 70 facilities as it drastically reduces the amount of Amazon shipments it handles. The package delivery company said Tuesday that it anticipates making the job cuts this year. It anticipates closing 73 leased and owned buildings by the end of June. UPS said that it is still reviewing its network and may identify more buildings to be shuttered.

Kraft Heinz lowers sales outlook for the year, weighed down by consumer uncertainty and tariffs

Kraft Heinz lowered its full-year sales and earnings guidance Tuesday, citing weaker customer spending in the U.S. and the impact of President Donald Trump’s tariffs. It’s the latest big food company to issue disappointing results. Last week, PepsiCo lowered its full-year earnings forecast, also citing tariffs. Kraft Heinz acknowledged that it’s in a tough spot. It needs to keep prices low to prevent consumers from migrating to cheaper store brands of products like ketchup. But tariffs will add to its expenses. The company said it’s looking for alternative suppliers and may reformulate some products to try to mitigate tariff costs.

