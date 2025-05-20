AP Business SummaryBrief at 3:25 a.m. EDT

Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to persuade divided GOP to unify around his ‘big, beautiful’ bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is heading to Capitol Hill to seal the deal on his “big, beautiful bill.” Using his power of political persuasion, Trump will try to unify divided House Republicans on the multitrillion-dollar package that is at risk of collapsing ahead of planned votes this week. The president has implored GOP holdouts to “STOP TALKING, AND GET IT DONE.” But negotiations are slogging along. It’s not at all clear the package, with its sweeping tax breaks and cuts to Medicaid, food stamps and green energy programs, has the support needed. With all Democrats opposed, the Republicans can handle only a few defections from their slim House majority.

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon quits as potential Trump lawsuit settlement looms

CBS News CEO Wendy McMahon says she’s quitting. It’s the latest fallout at the network as its parent company considers settling a lawsuit with President Donald Trump over a “60 Minutes” interview. McMahon said in an email message to staff that it has become clear that she and the company do not agree on the path forward. McMahon has made clear she opposes settling with Trump, just like former “60 Minutes” executive producer Bill Owens, who announced his resignation last month. Trump is potentially in settlement talks with Paramount Global over his lawsuit claiming “60 Minutes” edited an interview with Kamala Harris to benefit her.

Trump’s massive import taxes haven’t done much economic damage — yet

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, American consumers and businesses have been hearing that President Trump’s massive tariffs would drive up prices and hurt the U.S. economy. But the latest economic reports don’t match the doom and gloom. Inflation actually eased last month, and hiring was solid in April. For now, the disconnect has businesses and consumers struggling to reconcile what they were told to expect, what the numbers say and what they are seeing on the ground. So is it time to breathe easy? Not yet, economists say. Trump’s tariffs are still huge, unpredictable and working their way through the system.

Trump looks to unite Republicans with visit to Capitol before key votes on tax cut bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will look to build momentum for his sweeping tax cut and immigration bill, meeting with House Republicans as they try to work out their differences. Trump will attend the GOP’s weekly conference meeting on Tuesday. That’s according to a White House official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public. Republicans can afford only a few defections to get the bill through the House, and differences remain. Some deficit hawks are insisting on quicker cuts to Medicaid and green energy programs before giving their full support. Others are seeking a large increase in the state and local tax deduction.

Senate advances legislation to regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to move forward with legislation to regulate a form of cryptocurrency called stablecoins, two weeks after Democrats blocked the measure. Monday’s procedural vote keeps one of President Donald Trump’s top legislative priorities on track for passage and highlights the growing political strength of the cryptocurrency industry. Several Democrats reversed and voted to move forward with the legislation after negotiations with Republicans in recent days. The legislation would regulate how stablecoin issuers operate in the U.S. Senate Democrats blocked it earlier this month in part over concerns about how Trump and his family were benefiting from private crypto endeavors, including a newly launched stablecoin.

Asian shares advance after China cuts interest rates to boost economy

Asian shares are mostly higher after China cut key interest rates to help fend off an economic malaise worsened by trade friction with Washington. The Reserve Bank of Australia lowered its benchmark rate in the second such cut this year. Chinese EV battery maker CATL’s shares jumped more than 17% in its Hong Kong trading debut after it raised about $4.6 billion in the world’s largest IPO this year. On Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% after Moody’s Ratings became the last of the three major credit-rating agencies to say the U.S. government no longer deserves a top-tier “Aaa” rating. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3%, and the Nasdaq was little changed.

President Trump signs Take It Down Act, addressing nonconsensual deepfakes. What is it?

President Donald Trump has signed the Take It Down Act, which seeks to enact stricter penalties for the distribution of non-consensual intimate imagery, sometimes called ‘revenge porn’ online. The bill, supported by First Lady Melania Trump, was introduced by Sen. Ted Cruz, a Republican from Texas and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, in 2018. It passed in the Senate in February and the House in April. Critics say the bill is too broad and could lead to censorship and First Amendment issues.

The UK and the EU hail a new chapter as they sign fresh deals 5 years after Brexit

LONDON (AP) — Britain and the European Union have hailed a new chapter in their relationship. They have signed fresh agreements on defense cooperation and easing trade flows at their first formal summit since Brexit. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deals will slash red tape, grow the British economy and reset relations with the 27-nation trade bloc. The EU is the U.K.’s largest trading partner. But the British government says the U.K. has seen a 21% drop in exports since Brexit because of more onerous paperwork and other non-tariff barriers. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called the talks a “historic moment” that benefits both sides.

Trump’s tariff onslaught casts shadow over European economy, even in best case scenario

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff offensive has led European officials to cut their growth forecasts for this year and next, even in a best-case scenario in which the highest rates on most goods could be negotiated away. The forecast for this year for the 20 countries that use the euro currency was cut to 0.9% from the previous forecast in November of 1.3%, the European Union’s executive commission said Monday in its regular spring forecast. The forecast for 2026 was cut to 1.4% from 1.6%.

Despite economic concerns, Americans are set on getting away for Memorial Day weekend

DALLAS (AP) — Americans are expected to get away in record numbers over the long Memorial Day weekend even as economic and technical worries rattle the U.S. Auto club AAA predicts over 45 million people will travel at least 50 miles home between Thursday and Monday. The vast majority of them will be making road trips. Transportation data firm INRIX said drivers hitting the road on Thursday should leave before 12 p.m. to avoid the worst traffic. While airports should be busy on Friday, major U.S. airlines and lodging companies have noted slower bookings among both domestic customers and international visitors.

