AM Prep-Music

ED SHEERAN WINS CASE INVOLVING “THINKING OUT LOUD” VS. “LET’S GET IT ON”

NEW YORK (AP) – Ed Sheeran and the family of late songwriter Ed Townsend appear to have no hard feelings after a jury in New York sided with Sheeran in a copyright dispute. Sheeran spoke for about ten minutes with Townsend’s daughter, Kathryn Townsend Griffin, after yesterday’s verdict. The jury concluded Sheeran’s song “Thinking Out Loud” did not rip off Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On,” co-written by Townsend. Sheeran and Griffin smiled and hugged. Griffin says she was pleased that Sheeran approached her immediately after the verdict to talk. She says it showed her who Sheeran is and that it wasn’t personal.

MINNESOTA WILL RENAME HIGHWAY AFTER PRINCE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a bill to rename a highway after Prince. The Minnesota Senate voted 55-5 yesterday to rename State Highway 5 after Prince, after it had passed last month in the House. Purple signs will be put up to designate the Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway in the seven-mile stretch that runs past Prince’s Paisley Park. Mark Webster, who worked security at Paisley Park, promoted the idea of the highway name. He says he will work with fans for a date to unveil the signs.

A TWO-YEAR-OLD INSPIRES THE HEAVY’S “HURRICANE COMING”

SEMINOLE, Fla. (AP) – Singer Kelvin Swaby (SWAY’-bee) of The Heavy has his son to thank for the song “Hurricane Coming” – as well as a hurricane. Swaby says his son, who was 2 at the time, “used to jam to that so hard” to a sample Swaby came up with. The words “you better watch out, there’s a hurricane coming” just popped into Swaby’s head. He lives in Florida, and a Category-1 hurricane had come through right before that. “Hurricane Coming” is on The Heavy’s new album, “Amen.”

SONGWRITERS HOF WILL GIVE AWARD TO POST MALONE

NEW YORK (AP) – The Songwriters Hall of Fame will honor Post Malone as an up-and-coming songwriter. Malone will be given the Hal David Starlight Award at the Songwriters Hall of Fame inductions in New York on June 15. It honors young songwriters who are making an impact in the music industry with original songs. Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman Nile Rodgers says before Malone was a superstar, he was a great songwriter. This year’s inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame include Gloria Estefan, Snoop Dogg, Jeff Lynne and Teddy Riley.

