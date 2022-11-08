AM Prep-Music

RIHANNA KEEPS HER BABY’S PERSONAL DETAILS CLOSE

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (AP) – Rihanna and ASAP Rocky want to be normal parents. That’s why they have not released photos or even the name of their child born in May. Rihanna says they want to do regular things with their baby, like go to the park and take walks. She says because they haven’t gotten around to sharing him with the world, they have to “navigate it extremely, extremely cautiously right now.” Rihanna acknowledges the challenge of the Super Bowl halftime show was interesting enough for her to decide it was time to perform again. In the meantime, her latest “Savage X Fenty” show will stream tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.

CHAPMAN SAYS KILLING LENNON WAS HIS “BIG ANSWER TO EVERYTHING”

UNDATED (AP) – For the 12th time, John Lennon’s killer has been denied parole. Mark David Chapman told a parole board on Aug. 31 that killing Lennon was his “big answer to everything” so he would not be a “nobody anymore.” The transcript of Chapman’s hearing was released yesterday under a freedom of information request. Chapman told the board he knew what he was doing was wrong, but he wanted the fame so much that he was willing to take a human life. Chapman killed Lennon on Dec. 8, 1980, as Lennon and Yoko Ono were returning to their Manhattan apartment. Chapman is serving a prison sentence of 20 years to life in upstate New York. Chapman’s next parole hearing is set for February 2024.

“MIDNIGHTS” BY TAYLOR SWIFT STAYS AT NUMBER ONE; “REVOLVER” RETURNS

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” keeps its grip on the Billboard 200 album chart. It’s number one for a second week, moving another 342,000 units after last week’s 1.578 million unit debut. Lil Baby is second with “It’s Only Me,” and “Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny is third. “Revolver” by The Beatles is number four after it was re-released as a deluxe edition. “Dangerous: The Double Album” by Morgan Wallen is fifth.

LAINEY WILSON AND HER FATHER WILL GO TO CMAS TOGETHER

NEW YORK (AP) – Lainey Wilson’s father will walk with her as she goes into the Country Music Association Awards tomorrow as the lead nominee, and that alone is a triumph for her. Wilson’s father spent two months in the hospital over the summer with a medical issue, as well as weeks in rehab. Wilson says while her professional side was doing great, her personal life felt like it was falling apart. She says it was a test for her to roll up her sleeves and get the job done. Wilson has six nominations as a debut artist for the CMAs. Only three other acts have ever done that, and their careers turned out pretty good: Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

LOW’S MIMI PARKER DIES

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) – Singer and drummer Mimi Parker of the indie band Low has died of ovarian cancer at the age of 55. Her husband and bandmate, Alan Sparhawk, says on social media she died Saturday. Parker and Sparhawk formed Low in Duluth, Minnesota, in 1993. They released 13 albums characterized by beautifully simple instrumentals and harmonious vocals that became a pioneering force in the “slowcore” movement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.