AM Prep-Music

R. KELLY ACCUSER FEELS SHE WAS DENIED JUSTICE

CHICAGO (AP) – The decision to drop charges against R. Kelly in Chicago is not sitting well with at least one of his accusers. Lanita Carter says justice has been denied for her. She says she’s spent nearly 20 years hoping her abuser would be brought to justice for what Kelly did to her. Yesterday, a judge dismissed state sex-abuse charges against Kelly at the recommendation of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. Foxx had said she’s comfortable with not pursuing the charges because Kelly will spend decades in prison for separate convictions in federal court. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence in New York, and he awaits sentencing on Feb. 23 in Chicago federal court. Another case in Hennepin County, Minnesota, is pending.

WIZ KHALIFA, CYPRESS HILL PERFORM FOR CLASH AT THE COLISEUM

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Wiz Khalifa will perform during the race break of the NASCAR Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Sunday. His performance will air as part of Fox’s coverage from Los Angeles. Cypress Hill will perform before the race.

DIERKS BENTLEY WILL PLAY AT DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA, Fla. (AP) – Dierks Bentley will rev up the crowd before the Daytona 500. Bentley will perform his hits just before the drivers take the green flag on Feb. 19. Bentley says the energy at the Daytona 500 is unmatched and he will have a blast getting fans ready for the race.

FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL UNVEILS LINEUP FOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Organizers have unwrapped the lineup of more than 270 acts for New Orleans’ 40th annual French Quarter Festival, billed as Louisiana’s largest free showcase of music, food and culture. Artists scheduled to perform at the April 13-16 event include Irma Thomas, Ani DiFranco, Tank and the Bangas, blues guitarist Samantha Fish and a collaboration between the Soul Rebels and bounce rap artist Big Freedia. The event launches three weeks of musical festivities in the city, with the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival taking place the last weekend of April and first weekend of May.

