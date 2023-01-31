AM Prep-Music

CHICAGO PROSECUTOR WILL DROP CHARGES AGAINST R. KELLY

CHICAGO (AP) – Given that R. Kelly is already going to be in prison until he’s around 80, a Chicago prosecutor does not see the point of trying him on more sex abuse charges. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Fox will ask a judge today to dismiss state charges accusing Kelly of sexually abusing four people, including three minors. Foxx says the decision not to pursue Kelly may be disappointing, but she feels justice has been served because Kelly may never get out of prison. Kelly is serving a 30-year prison sentence in New York for charges that include racketeering. He will be sentenced Feb. 23 in Chicago federal court for sexual abuse convictions. Prosecutors in Minnesota had put a similar case on hold, pending the outcomes of the federal trials. They have not said whether they will take Kelly to trial there.

LISA MARIE PRESLEY’S LIVING TRUST IS QUESTIONED

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Priscilla Presley is disputing the validity of an amendment to Lisa Marie Presley’s living trust. Priscilla filed documents in Los Angeles Superior Court that questions a 2016 amendment that removes her and a former business manager as trustees for Lisa Marie’s estate and replaces them with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley Keough (KEE’-oh) and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin died in 2020. Priscilla’s filing says she was not notified of the change as required, her name is misspelled on a document supposedly signed by her daughter, there’s an atypical Lisa Marie signature and there was no witness or notarization. Riley Keough could not be reached for comment. Lisa Marie was the only heir to Elvis Presley’s estate. It’s unclear how much that is worth.

BARRETT STRONG DIES

NEW YORK (AP) – Motown Records founder Berry Gordy says Barrett Strong was not just a great singer and piano player, but he created an incredible body of work. The Motown Museum says Strong died at the age of 81, but details were not provided. Strong was known for his 1960 single “Money,” which was Motown’s first hit. He teamed with Norman Whitfield to write hit songs for other acts: “I Heard It Through The Grapevine,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone,” “War,” “Just My Imagination,” “Cloud Nine” and “Psychedelic Shack.”

MEGHAN TRAINOR IS EXPECTING

NEW YORK (AP) – Meghan Trainor is pregnant with her second child. Trainor tells NBC’s “Today” show she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, know the gender but are keeping it to themselves. Their son Riley is almost 2. Trainor will put out a book called “Dear Future Mama” on April 25.

MICHAEL JACKSON’S NEPHEW WILL PLAY HIM IN FILM

NEW YORK (AP) – Jermaine Jackson’s son will play Michael Jackson in an upcoming film. Jaafar Jackson, who is 26, will play Michael in a biopic of the same name. “Bohemian Rhapsody” producer Graham King, who will also produce this film, says in a statement that even after a worldwide casting search, it was clear that Jaafar is the only person for the role. It’s also getting the stamp of approval from Katherine Jackson, Michael’s mother and Jaafar’s grandmother. She says Jaafar embodies her son. Jaafar tweets he’s “humbled and honored” to bring his uncle’s story to life.

TREVOR NOAH: THEY GET MY JOKES

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Trevor Noah looks forward to being a repeat host for the Grammy Awards not just because he knows what he’s doing now, but because the audience knows what he’s doing. Noah will host the Grammys for a third straight year. Noah says every year he’s noticed he develops a different rapport with the people in the room, which opens up his jokes. He says they understand that he’s having a little bit of fun “without anybody feeling like you’re dunking on them.” CBS will carry the Grammys live from Los Angeles on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.