AM Prep-Music

ALLEGED R. KELLY VICTIM REGRETS HER CASE WILL NOT BE HEARD

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – The woman who would have testified against R. Kelly in Minnesota on sexual abuse charges says she feels sad she will not be able to hold him accountable. Prosecutors in Hennepin County said yesterday they will drop the charges against Kelly, since a conviction would not have made a difference since he’s in prison probably for life. The woman, identified only as Jane Doe, released a statement through her lawyer that says even though a conviction would not have brought any more prison time for Kelly, it would have given her closure. Prosecutors say Kelly invited the woman to his room when she was 17 in 2001 and paid her $200 to dance naked with him. Kelly, who is 56, is serving 30 years for sex trafficking and racketeering in New York. He’s also serving a mostly concurrent sentence of 20 years for charges in Chicago.

FOURTH XXXTENTACION KILLER GETS REDUCED SENTENCE

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A judge has ruled that one of the men who testified against three former friends in the murder of XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-tah-see-OHN’) will spend two more years in prison. Robert Allen was sentenced to seven years in prison, with credit for five years already served. He could have received a life sentence. Allen pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. Earlier this year, he testified against Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome, who were convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of XXXTentacion outside a motorcycle shop in June 2018. Boatwright, Williams and Newsome were sentenced to life in prison.

JACK HARLOW STARS IN “WHITE MEN CAN’T JUMP” REBOOT

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Jack Harlow is not worried about haters who complain about the remake of “White Men Can’t Jump.” Harlow says he never saw the original until he landed the role in the remake. He says the new version is for people like him who were not even born when the original came out. He acknowledges the filmmakers have a responsibility to handle it with care, but “geez, you know, we’re just telling a story.” “White Men Can’t Jump” premieres tomorrow on Hulu.

OAKLAND APPROVES “TUPAC SHAKUR WAY”

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Part of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland, California, will bear the name “Tupac Shakur Way.” The Oakland city council voted unanimously to rename the stretch for Shakur, who used to live in the area. The Tupac Shakur Foundation will pay for commemorative plaques and signs, which will be unveiled at a date to be named.

