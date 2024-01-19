AM Prep-Cyber Corner

Minnesota election officials express confidence about security on eve of Super Tuesday early voting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Early voting in Minnesota’s Super Tuesday presidential primary begins today, and the state’s chief elections officer says his office is prepared to face the challenges of disinformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and physical threats and intimidation against poll workers. Secretary of State Steve Simon points to new election security laws, multiple layers of security for voting from home, public testing of the accuracy of voting machines, and a large corps of volunteer election judges from the major parties. Super Tuesday is March 5, when 16 states conduct presidential primaries.

Biden visits North Carolina, a state he hopes to win in November, to promote internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday unveiled $82 million for North Carolina to help connect 16,000 new households and businesses to high-speed internet, delivering an election-year pitch about policies he says are “just getting started” at improving the United States. Biden said the work his administration is doing in North Carolina, on high-speed internet, infrastructure and more, is happening in communities across the country, regardless of the politics. The administration is committing a total of $3 billion to build and fund internet connections in North Carolina. The administration estimates that an additional 300,000 state residents will be able to access the internet by the end of 2026.

Astronauts from Turkey, Sweden and Italy launch to space station on latest chartered flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Turkey’s first astronaut along with a Swede and Italian launched Thursday to the International Space Station on a chartered SpaceX flight. The Falcon rocket blasted off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in late afternoon, carrying the three men, all with military pilot experience and representing their homelands. Their escort on the trip: a retired NASA astronaut who now works for the company that arranged the private flight. Their capsule should reach the space station on Saturday. They will spend two weeks performing experiments, chatting up schoolchildren and soaking in the views of Earth, before returning home.

Mississippi legislators approve incentives for a factory that would make EV batteries

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi lawmakers have given broad bipartisan approval to state incentives for a factory that will manufacture batteries for electric vehicles — a project that promises 2,000 jobs with an average salary of about $66,000. Four companies are involved, Accelera by Cummins, Daimler Truck and PACCAR, which manufacture big trucks, will each own 30% of the project. A China-based lithium battery maker, EVE Energy Co., Ltd., will own 10%. The companies intend to invest about $1.9 billion for the plant in Marshall County, near the Tennessee state line. U.S. manufacturing of EV batteries is accelerating as automakers transition to electric vehicles.

