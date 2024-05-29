A fifth grader’s fundraiser cleared his school of meal debt. It named an award for him

By JIM SALTER The Associated Press
Missouri fifth grade student Daken Kramer, 11, holds an award at Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Kansas. Kramer was concerned about children who owed money for meals at his school. So the enterprising fifth-grader decided to do something about it. Daken posted a video challenging friends, family, even strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at the school. The 11-year-old was apparently pretty convincing: He raised more than double the original $3,500 goal — all told, $7,370 — enough money to also cut into the debt. (Vanessa Kramer via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS]

A Missouri fifth grader has won praise and had an award named for him after he raised more than $7,000 to erase school meal debt in his district. Daken Kramer posted a video last month challenging friends, family, strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs. He raised enough money not only to help students at his school but also at the high school. Now the Daken Kramer Legacy Award will be given to honor students like him who go above and beyond.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.