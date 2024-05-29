A fifth grader’s fundraiser cleared his school of meal debt. It named an award for him

A Missouri fifth grader has won praise and had an award named for him after he raised more than $7,000 to erase school meal debt in his district. Daken Kramer posted a video last month challenging friends, family, strangers and businesses to pay off the meal debt at Thomas Ultican Elementary School in Blue Springs. He raised enough money not only to help students at his school but also at the high school. Now the Daken Kramer Legacy Award will be given to honor students like him who go above and beyond.

