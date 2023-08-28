A bull attacked and killed a person at a farm in Minnesota

PARKERS PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — One person has died after being attacked by a bull on a farm in northwestern Minnesota.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that it received a 911 call around 6:15 p.m. Saturday reporting that an adult was being attacked by a bull at a farm near Parkers Prairie.

Law enforcement arrived and killed the bull in order to aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead.

The victim’s name and further details on the attack, including the kind of animal, were not immediately released.

Parkers Prairie is about 130 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

