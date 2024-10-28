3 people killed in 2 shootings at Minneapolis homeless encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three people were killed in two shootings at Minneapolis homeless encampments over the weekend, and police haven’t ruled out that they might be related.

On Saturday, police found three men with gunshot wounds at a south Minneapolis encampment. All three were rushed to the hospital. Two survived but the third, a 31-year-old man, died.

Police responded to another shooting on Sunday a different small tent encampment near railroad tracks in south Minneapolis. Officers found two men, ages 38 and 32, with fatal gunshot wounds. They also found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital and was being treated Sunday night.

Investigators said they have not ruled out the possibility that the shootings are connected. Police had not identified any suspects as of Sunday evening.

In a statement, Police Chief Brian O’Hara said drugs and mental health issues exacerbate violence in the encampments, and that residents should accept resources offered by the city.

“The cold-blooded killing of three people inside the tent of an encampment is outrageous,” O’Hara said. “All human life matters and encampments are not safe. MPD continues to address crime related issues associated with homeless encampments and the city continues to offer resources.”

Mayor Jacob Frey on Sunday told the Minnesota Star Tribune that drugs are to blame.

“This is not about a lack of shelter,” Frey said. “This is about fentanyl.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.