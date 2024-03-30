13-year-old girl detained after shooting sends Minnesota boy to the hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota have detained a 13-year-old girl after a shooting that left a boy hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

Officers responded to the shooting just before 9 p.m. Friday and found the badly wounded boy, according to St. Paul police. He is believed to be 11 years old.

Paramedics rushed him to a hospital with injuries that police described as life threatening.

Investigators learned that the 13-year-old girl was a possible suspect and began to search for her, police said in a news release. They found her less than 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from where the shooting happened and took her into custody.

Police are still investigating, and no other details were immediately released about what led up to the shooting.

