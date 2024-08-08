Zebra mussels confirmed in Goodhue and Dakota counties

An invasive species has been confirmed in Goodhue and Dakota counties.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) confirmed that zebra mussels had been found in Lake Byllesby, near Cannon Falls, in Goodhue and Dakota counties.

DNR said zebra mussels had been spotted in the area before. In August 2023, DNR staff found one adult zebra mussel, but surveys at the time did not indicate more or reproduction.

However, this year water samples included four zebra mussel larvae, indicating reproduction had occured in the lake.

The DNR wants to remind residents to follow laws to prevent the spread of invasive species, which is required regardless if an invasive species is present:

Clean watercraft, trailers and equipment to remove aquatic plants and prohibited invasive species.

Drain all water and leave drain plugs out during transport.

Dispose of unwanted bait in the trash.

Never release bait, plants or aquarium pets into Minnesota waters.

Dry docks, lifts and rafts for 21 days before moving them from one water body to another.

If people think they have found an invasive species not already known to be in the water, they should contact a Minnesota DNR aquatic invasive species specialist.