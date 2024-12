A viewer favorite will once again be on-air this year over the Christmas holiday.

This year, the Yule Log – sponsored by Pet Evolution – will air on 45TV starting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Viewers can then tune into KS95, which will only feature holiday music.

The crackling fire will air the remainder of the night, as well as the entirety of Christmas Day.

