Young woman killed, 4 men injured in rollover crash in rural Cass County

A 22-year-old Bemidji woman died Saturday during a rollover crash in Turtle Lake Township, near Walker.

Cass County deputies say a 2007 Dodge Nitro rolled over on County Road 13 near Stony Point Camp Road around 7:00 p.m.

There were five people inside the SUV when crews got to the scene. They say four men were hurt and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was a 23-year-old man from Walker, MN. Investigators say alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

No one is facing charges at this time.