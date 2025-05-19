You could own a piece of Minneapolis-based sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” starting next month

A collection that belonged to television icon Mary Tyler Moore is up for auction.

Moore starred in the 1970s sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” which was set in Minneapolis. The show was centered on the Kenwood Parkway house.

Moore played Mary Richards — an unmarried, independent woman focused on her career as a news producer at the fictional WJM-TV in Minneapolis.

The collection includes the iconic “M” mounted on the wall of the on-screen apartment in the shot, as well as three renderings of the statue of Mary Tyler Moore on Nicollet Mall, and an unused ticket to the 1977 series finale of the show.

The auction begins at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 4.