Yellow perch daily and possession limit reduced on Mille Lacs Lake

The daily and possession limit for yellow perch at Mille Lacs Lake has been reduced by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) until the end of November.

According to the DNR, the limit is being reduced from 20 to five and will remain in place until Nov. 30.

The limit is being done, according to the DNR, to ensure the yellow perch population is sustainable for future generations, stating the fish is a key species for the Mille Lacs Lake ecosystem.

The young yellow perch also serves as a key source of primary food source for predators, including walleye.

“We are pleased that the perch fishing on Mille Lacs this winter has been good for many anglers,”

said Brad Parsons, Minnesota DNR fisheries section manager. “With annual perch harvest never more than 7,000 pounds since 2012, this year’s rebound is a positive sign for the health of the lake.”

As of Feb. 23, the DNR reports the state has harvested more than 43,000 pounds of perch, exceeding its share of the harvest of 36,500 pounds, which it shares with the Ojibwe Tribes.

“The state and our Tribal partners will intensify efforts to evaluate the Mille Lacs perch population and future sustainable harvest plans. The response we see in the perch population to this year’s higher harvest will be an important part of that,” Parsons said.

More information on fishing regulations for Mille Lacs Lake can be found on the DNR WEBSITE.