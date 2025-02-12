WWII-era grenades found in Northfield garage

Bomb squad crews were called to a house in Northfield on Monday after a family found WWII-era grenades in their garage.

Officers were called to the 400 block of College Street South around 4:30 p.m. after a family that was cleaning a garage found what looked like WWII Japanese grenades.

The family said they suspected they were left behind by a family member who served in the military.

The St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to assist the Northfield Police Department. Just before 7 p.m., the bomb squad safely removed the grenades, which were taken to be safely destroyed.

Evacuations were not needed and criminal charges will not be filed, according to law enforcement.