Wu-Tang Clan and Nas world tour stopping in Minneapolis

Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan and rapper Nas have extended their co-headling “N.Y. State of Mind” tour and will be playing in Minneapolis on Oct. 7.

The Live Nation-produced tour sold out the 2022 leg and announced an additional 32 tour dates for 2023 on Monday, including Target Center in Minneapolis on Oct. 7.

Pre-sale tickets will be available on Thursday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 3 at 9 a.m.

There will be American Express early ticket access to select shows starting Tuesday, Feb. 28.