Wright County officials searching for missing teenager

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teenager in Wright County.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office says that 15-year-old Madison Allen was last seen leaving her home in Maple Lake around 10 p.m. on Saturday. Since leaving the home, her friends and family have not been able to contact her.

Officials say that she lived in western Wisconsin until July 2024 and may have returned to that area.

According to law enforcement, Allen likes to wear a lot of black, has braces, long dyed red hair that is often braided and a small heartbeat tattoo on her right hand by her thumb.

If you have any information regarding Allen’s whereabouts, call the Wright County Sheriff’s Office at 763-682-7600.