Woullett’s Bakery closes Robbinsdale location

Woullett’s Bakery in Robbinsdale is closing its doors after a final day on Sunday.

This news comes after other locations closed in Edina, downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul.

For at least a decade, the bakery was a prime spot for all kinds of sweet treats. The owners rented the building on Broadway Avenue, but the building was recently sold.

A spokesperson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the bakery plans to return in a new Robbinsdale location.

There are also three other locations where you can get the same baked goods: 822 West Lake Street in Minneapolis, 4200 28th Avenue South in Minneapolis and 1423 5th Avenue in Anoka.