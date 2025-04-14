Work now underway on I-35W project in Burnsville

Drivers in the south Twin Cities metro area will need to be aware of (another) road construction project as of Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is starting a resurfacing project on I-35W in Burnsville. In addition, the agency says bridge replacements and other infrastructure updates will be done.

Starting Monday, Buck Hill Road will be closed in both directions between County Road 42 and just north of Southcross Drive West through early May.

In addition, Cliff Road under I-35W will be closed starting in mid-April until October of 2026.

On Wednesday, MnDOT says it will close the Burnsville Parkway bridge between the east and west frontage roads starting at 5 a.m. until sometime in October.

MnDOT says I-35 will close in both directions between the I-35/I-35W/I-35E split in Burnsville and the at I-494 in Richfield and Bloomington starting at 9 p.m. on Friday, April 25 until 5 a.m. on Monday, April 28.

Also happening this month are the following lane and ramp closures:

Westbound Highway 13 to southbound I-35W (closed into October)

Northbound I-35W to westbound Highway 13 (closed into October)

Burnsville Parkway to northbound I-35W (closed into October)

Highway 13 will be reduced to one lane in both directions over I-35W (closed into October)

Cliff Road to southbound I-35W (closed through the winter)

In addition, MnDOT says all ramps between southbound I-35W and Burnsville Parkway will be closed starting in early June through early July.