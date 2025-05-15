Woodbury police ask for help finding rug potentially connected to house fire

Woodbury police are asking for the public’s help with any information about a rug that was found near a house fire last week.

Police say the rug was found at an abandoned house fire on Afton Road on Friday.

Law enforcement says they have received information that two juveniles were seen biking with the rug near the 8000 block of Afton Road, according to a post from the police department on Facebook.

Information about the origin of the rug could help with the investigation of the fire.

Anyone with information regarding where the rug was removed from or who it belongs to should email policetips@woodburymn.gov or leave a message at 651-714-3780.