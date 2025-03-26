Woodbury man pleads guilty to child sextortion scheme

A Woodbury man has pleaded guilty to producing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and coercing minors.

Timothy Lennard Gebhart pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Tuesday to two counts of child pornography production, one count of child pornography distribution and one count of interstate communication with the intent to extort.

He faces a minimum 15-year sentence for the crimes.

According to the Department of Justice, Gebhart coerced a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old into making CSAM on multiple occasions from July 10, 2021, to March 11, 2022.

Gebhart would then reportedly distribute the CSAM on his phone and computer.

The Department of Justice also says Gebhart used the videos and photos of the 16-year-old to have the minor give him money or items of value under the threat of sharing the CSAM with their friends and family.

“Sextortion — threatening to share explicit images of a victim unless they comply with a predator’s demands — is abhorrent,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick. “All too often, our children become victims of these monstrous schemes. My office will continue to prosecute these cases to the fullest extent of the law.”

Gebhart’s sentencing will take place at a later time.