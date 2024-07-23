Woodbury family seriously injured in Missouri crash that killed 1

A family from Woodbury was seriously injured Sunday after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash. A passenger in their vehicle died.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP), the crash took place in Northern Missouri near the Iowa border, seven miles north of Eagleville on Interstate 35.

The crash report states that a 65-year-old man was driving a 2012 KIA Sorento north on Interstate 35. He drove off of the west side of the roadway into the median, struck an emergency crossover and went airborne.

From there, the vehicle hit the ground and overturned multiple times before coming to a rest on its top.

The MSHP stated that one occupant of the vehicle, identified as 31-year-old Victor B. Imad, of Manhattan, Kansas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, the other three occupants, who all share the same last name and appear to be related, received significant injuries. MSHP identified them as the 65-year-old driver and two other passengers: a 27-year old woman and 59-year-old woman, all from Woodbury.

The 27-year-old was first brought to Lamoni Hospital in Iowa, before being flown to a hospital in Des Moines. The 65-year-old driver was brought to Harrison County Community Hospital, before being driven to a hospital in Des Moines. The 59-year-old woman was brought to Harrison County Community Hospital.