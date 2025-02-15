Woodbury 17-year-old killed in Washington County vehicle crash

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old was killed Friday afternoon after she was involved in a vehicle crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were sent to Stagecoach Trail North and 10th Street North in West Lakeland Township for a report of a two-vehicle accident just after 4 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies found one of the drivers, 17-year-old Elizabeth “Libby” Radecki of Woodbury, with life-threatening injuries.

Life-saving measures were attempted, but the sheriff’s office said Radecki died of her injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. There were no passengers involved in the incident.

At this time, the accident remains under investigation; weather-related roads appear to be a factor in the crash.