Women’s college flag football league with local schools launching with help of NCAA, NFL

On Monday, the Minnesota Vikings announced a partnership with six NCAA colleges to create a collegiate women’s flag football league.

Five of the six institutions are in Minnesota, and one is in Wisconsin.

The participating schools are Augustana University, Concordia College Moorhead, Gustavus Adolphus College, Bethel University, the University of Northwestern St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

The league will start playing in April with two jamborees and culminating with a championship tournament at TCO Stadium in Eagan on April 26.

“This is a significant moment for the continued growth of girls’ and women’s flag football,” said Vikings Vice President of Social Impact Brett Taber. “These institutions are set to do something unique, and their partnership with the Vikings and the NFL will bring further awareness to the future of women’s football and empower the next generation of athletes to find opportunities to compete and shape this game.”

The Minnesota Vikings, with the NFL, will give $14,000 to support the league and schools playing in it.