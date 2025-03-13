Woman’s Club of Minneapolis considers closure as operating funds are expected to dwindle

The Woman’s Club of Minneapolis reports it will run out of operating funds by the end of May and is considering closing if a donor is not found.

Lois Carlson, the president of the Woman’s Club of Minneapolis, says the organization has come to a “critical juncture” with their operating funds and expects they will be used up by May 31.

“The Club is no longer able to fulfill its financial obligations and will run out of operating funds by the end of May,” Carlson said in a statement. “Unless a major donor comes forward, the Club is considering closing. This means all programming and events may come to an end on May 31, 2025.”

Carlson says the club, in operation for more than 100 years, will likely no longer be able to host events booked with the club in June and beyond.

“We will work with all those who booked events at the Club after this date to find another venue. We want to thank all our members, staff, board members and other contributors who have believed in our mission and supported us over the years.”