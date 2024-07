A woman’s body was recovered from the Mississippi River Saturday morning, according to Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities are still investigating how and when the body went into the river.

Law enforcement responded to a report of a body in the water near the Wabasha Bridge in St. Paul around 10:18 a.m. Saturday.

Due to the rapid current, the body was recovered near the Wakota Bridge in South St. Paul, authorities said.