Woman whose body was found in Jordan died by homicide, medical examiner finds

Jordan police are now investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing last week as a homicide.

Tabitha Renee Justice, 46, was found at an abandoned property off of Highway 169 at Quaker Avenue on Tuesday. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Monday said she died of a gunshot wound to the head and ruled her death as a homicide.

The Jordan Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension continue to investigate the crime. No arrests have been announced.

Anyone with information on what happened to Justice is asked to call Jordan police at 952-492-2009 or through the Jordan Tips smartphone app.