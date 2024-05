A woman who was hit by a truck in West St. Paul last Friday has died, police confirmed.

She was identified as Leticia Maria Vasquez, 36.

As previously reported, Vasquez was walking on South Robert Street near Wentworth Avenue around 9:55 a.m. on May 17 when she was hit by a truck, driven by a 23-year-old man.

She was brought to Regions Hospital in “very critical condition,” according to police.