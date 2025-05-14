Woman who killed man in hit-and-run then taunted his family receives 43-month sentence

A woman convicted of vehicular homicide will serve over three and a half years in prison in a case that saw her run from the law and harass the family of the man she killed.

Documents from Hennepin County Court show Victoria Nevada Yorahee, 26, was sentenced to 43 months in prison for criminal vehicular homicide.

She will get credit for 251 days served, and an additional charge of criminal vehicular homicide was dismissed.

Court documents allege that on the night of July 29th, 2024, Yorahee hit 52-year-old Andre Steward in Minneapolis, all of which was captured by a church’s security camera.

Authorities say Steward, 52, was riding his motorized scooter home when he was struck by an SUV at Fremont and 22nd Avenue North. According to police, the SUV was going about 80 miles an hour before the crash.

Witnesses told police that several women got out of the SUV, and the driver pulled off the rear license plate before running away. Steward was injured and trapped under the SUV. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

In the days after Steward’s death, court documents said Steward’s family members reported that they began to be harassed by Yorahee, “by phone and social media… saying she will never be caught.”

However, Yorahee was arrested and later sent to a jail in Dallas, Texas, in September before being extradited to Minnesota.