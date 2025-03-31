Woman who killed her toddler sentenced to 17.5 years in prison

A woman who abused her toddler, causing their death, has been sentenced to 17.5 years (210 months) in prison.

Larena Renee Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder on Feb. 10. Counts of first-degree assault, malicious punishment and fleeing a police officer were dismissed at last week’s sentencing.

The 31-year-old was given credit for 581 days already served.

As previously reported, Cass County deputies responded to a report of a toddler who had been run over in Wilkinship Township in August of 2023. The child was flown to the hospital, where they died of their injuries.

Investigators found the toddler’s injuries were caused by blunt force trauma from suspected child abuse — not from a crash as was previously reported.