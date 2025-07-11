Woman suffering from memory disorders missing in Brooklyn Park

A woman who does not speak English and is suffering from memory-related disorders is missing in Brooklyn Park.

Police said they were called to Groves Apartments in the 6800 block of 63rd Avenue North at 7:24 a.m. for a report of a missing person. There, they found out 79-year-old Saleema Bibi had last been seen on a 7/11 camera near an apartment around 6:45 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a sky-blue shirt, blue pants and a hijab. Authorities say Bibi doesn’t speak English and speaks Punjabi or Urdu.

Anyone who has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department by calling 911.