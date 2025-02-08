Woman stabbed by an acquaintance in St. Paul, suspect arrested

A woman in St. Paul is recovering after being stabbed Saturday morning by an acquaintance.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of Lafayette Road for a woman who had been stabbed in his chest around 8:55 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they said the suspect was still in the area and began running from police.

However, officers were able to catch up to the suspect and took them into custody.

The woman who had been stabbed was taken to the hospital for treatment; police said she had a single stab wound to her chest.

The injury was determined to be non-life-threatening.