Woman shot in Robbinsdale Park dies over a week later

On Monday, a 19-year-old woman who was shot at Sanborn Park in Robbinsdale on May 4 died from her injuries.

The woman was one of two people shot that night.

As previously reported, calls about a shooting at Sanborn Park came in shortly after police heard multiple gunshots to the east of County Road 81 and 40th Avenue North around 9:20 p.m.

After officers arrived at the park, they found a young woman who had been shot in the head. They began life-saving aid to the woman, who was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital and died from her injuries Monday night at the hospital.

While officers didn’t find any other victims at the scene, a man believed to be in his 20s showed up at Methodist Hospital shortly after 10 p.m. with a shooting injury. He was then taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with injuries listed as serious.

The woman’s name and cause of death will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

No arrests have been made in the case yet, and police are asking for help to find those responsible.

Police would like people with exterior cameras who live near Sandborn Park to check footage on May 4 between 8:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. for anything of note. Police say that something that might seem “insignificant” could be of “paramount” importance to law enforcement.

Information can be shared by emailing robbinsdalepolice@robbinsdalemn.gov or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.