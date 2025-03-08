Woman severely burned in a fire believed to have been intentionally set in St. Paul has died

A woman who received critical burns in a St. Paul fire has died from her injuries; a fire investigators say may have been intentionally set.

On February 24 at 7:27 p.m. fire crews responded to a sprinkler water flow alarm in an apartment building in the 800 block of Mount Curve Boulevard.

Firefighters said they had to force their way into a locked apartment unit where they found a woman with critical burn injuries as well as heavy smoke and activated sprinklers. No other occupants were found in the unit.

According to St. Paul Fire Investigators, an official cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. However, they do believe the fire had been set intentionally. They also found that multiple smoke detectors had been removed or had missing batteries.

On Saturday, March 8, the Fire Department announced the woman who suffered critical burns had died from her injuries.

Her death marks the fourth fire fatality of 2025 for the city, which normally averages three a year.