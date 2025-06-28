Woman seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing

A woman was seriously injured after a stabbing in Minneapolis on Saturday afternoon.

The Minneapolis Police Department says that officers responded to a stabbing near Penn and Lowry avenues at around 2:35 p.m. There, they found a woman with a potentially life-threatening stab wound, who was then brought to the hospital.

Police say that the stabbing was the result of a fight between the injured woman and another woman who left the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time.