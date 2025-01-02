Woman seriously injured in Minneapolis stabbing, suspect in custody

A woman was seriously injured early Thursday morning after she was stabbed inside a Minneapolis apartment.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived at the 900 block of Park Avenue for a reported stabbing around 2:09 a.m.

Inside an apartment, officers found a woman with life-threatening stab wounds, and she was taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect, a 26-year-old man, was known to the woman and had fled the apartment after stabbing her.

However, the man later returned to the apartment and was taken into custody.

He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and was booked into the Hennepin County Jail after being treated.

Police say they are still working to determine the circumstances around the stabbing.